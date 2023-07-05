Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 1,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 302.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

