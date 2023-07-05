XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 110.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

XFLT remained flat at $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,389. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.