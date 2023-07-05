WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $429.44 million and $14.49 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,044,160 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

