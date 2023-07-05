Wolfspeed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 112% compared to the typical volume of 3,170 call options.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

WOLF traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,251,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

