WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.41

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 58990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

