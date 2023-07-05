WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.15. 17,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 4,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 159.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

The WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cny, short usd currency. The fund delivers exposure to the value of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar as well as Chinese money market rates. CYB was launched on May 14, 2008 and is managed by WisdomTree.

