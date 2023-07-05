Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $487.34. The company had a trading volume of 968,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,489. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

