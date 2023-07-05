William Everett Mcdonald Sells 4,917 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $323,391.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,100.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 9th, William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
