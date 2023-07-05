William Everett Mcdonald Sells 4,917 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $323,391.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,100.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 909.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after buying an additional 1,495,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after buying an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

