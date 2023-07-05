Whittier Trust Co. Sells 237 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

