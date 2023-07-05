Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

