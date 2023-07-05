Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 893 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

