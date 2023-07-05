Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,346 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

