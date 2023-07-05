Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

UNP opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

