Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

