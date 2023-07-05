Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.