Whittier Trust Co. Buys 788 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Graco worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

