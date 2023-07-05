Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

