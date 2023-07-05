Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 768 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

