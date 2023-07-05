Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

