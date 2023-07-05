Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7,000.0% in the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $260.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

