Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.