Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLKP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $787.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.