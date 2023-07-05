Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO remained flat at $12.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

