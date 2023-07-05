West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,295 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

