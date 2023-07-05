West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.40. 237,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,435. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

