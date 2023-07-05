West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,541 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. The stock had a trading volume of 237,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,435. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

