West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.21. 2,066,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,250,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

