West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Price Performance
ET traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 1,797,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.