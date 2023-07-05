West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ET traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 1,797,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

