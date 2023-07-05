West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $117.83. 1,141,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,418. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

