West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.27. 602,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,257. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.