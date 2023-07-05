West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. 55,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,282. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

