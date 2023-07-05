Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 91,217 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,217 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

Masco Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

