Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 1.6 %

AES stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

