Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

