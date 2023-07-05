Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.08, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,370 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.