Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 11,982 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.05% of Syneos Health worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.2 %

SYNH stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

