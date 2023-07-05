Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

WELL opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

