Wealthspan Partners LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $229.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares valued at $920,785. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

