Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $760,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

