Wealth Architects LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 411,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,072. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

