Wealth Architects LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.09. 1,036,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.