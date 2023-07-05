Wealth Architects LLC Has $38.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

IJR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.07. 1,435,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,561. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

