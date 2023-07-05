Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 352.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 105,961 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,034,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after purchasing an additional 981,353 shares during the period.

DFAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 188,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

