Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $873.04. 400,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

