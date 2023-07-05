Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Free Report) shot up 300% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

