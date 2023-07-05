Walter Tommy Donaldson III Buys 83,300 Shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:AENT) Stock

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:AENT – Free Report) Director Walter Tommy Donaldson III acquired 83,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 11.6 %

Alliance Entertainment stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,397. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alliance Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AENT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.73 million during the quarter.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services.

