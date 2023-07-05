Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $146.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

