Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 725,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

