Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.90. 8,648,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 15,107,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

