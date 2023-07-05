Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) & Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Immunome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vincerx Pharma N/A N/A -$65.37 million ($3.01) -0.44 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -3.23

Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vincerx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vincerx Pharma has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vincerx Pharma and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vincerx Pharma N/A -117.08% -94.86% Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vincerx Pharma and Immunome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vincerx Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Immunome has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given Vincerx Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vincerx Pharma is more favorable than Immunome.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Vincerx Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vincerx Pharma beats Immunome on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vincerx Pharma



Vincerx Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Immunome



Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

